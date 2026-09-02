Lakshya and Vedika Pinto to come together for Raakh director’s next

If sources are to be believed actors Lakshya and Vedika Pinto will soon be collaborating for a film to be helmed by Paatal Lok season 1 and Raakh director Prosit Roy.
The yet-to-be-titled film is touted to be a romance story with a psychological twist. Details on the film’s plot and the additional cast is still under wraps.
Lakshya who garnered praise and attention for his performances in Kill (2023) and The Ba***ds of Bollywood. He was last seen in Chand Mera Dil (2026) alongside Ananya Panday. Vedika, on the other hand, was recently seen in the Netflix romantic-drama series Musafir Cafe. She also had a pivotal role in Anurag Kashyap’s two-parter heartland thriller Nishaanchi (2025).
Prosit’s last work was the critically-acclaimed series Raakh based on the horrendous Ranga-Billa abduction and murder case of 1978. The show starred Ali Fazal, Sonali Bendre and Aamir Bashir, among others.