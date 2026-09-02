Ganesh doubles the festive cheer with Pinaka and Brinda Vihaari release dates

Golden Star Ganesh has given his fans a reason to celebrate by announcing the release dates of his two much-awaited films, Pinaka and Brindavihari. Interestingly, the two films will hit theatres just two weeks apart, making October one of the busiest months in the actor's career.
The first to arrive is Pinaka, which releases on October 2. Backed by People Media Factory and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Dhananjaya, the film is touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious projects of Ganesh's career. Mounted on a lavish scale, Pinaka reportedly features the actor in a never-seen-before role, with the makers constructing a sprawling set recreating the 500-year-old Devagiri kingdom across six acres near Nelamangala for the film's shoot.
Following closely is Brinda Vihaari, set for a worldwide release on October 16. Directed by Srinivasa Raju, the romantic family entertainer reunites the successful Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi combination of the director and Ganesh. The film stars Devika Bhat and Malavika Sharma as the female leads, with Rangayana Raghu, Achyuth Kumar, and Sadhu Kokila in pivotal roles. Malayalam composer Hesham Abdul Wahab makes his Kannada outing with the film's music, while Samruddhi V Manjunath produces the project under the Virat Sai Creations banner.
The release calendar also throws up an interesting box-office battle. With Brinda Vihaari arriving just a day after Jailer 2, Ganesh's family entertainer could find itself competing against one of the year's biggest pan-Indian releases. Whether the two films can coexist at the box office will be one of the key stories to watch this festive season.
Apart from these two films, Ganesh is busy juggling between project, and he has Yours Sincerely Ram with Vikhyath AR, and Tamma Sukagamana Bayasuva directred by Ramenahalli Jagganatha in various stages of productino, while he will also resume his project with director, Arasu Anthare.