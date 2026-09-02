Ganesh doubles the festive cheer with Pinaka and Brinda Vihaari release dates

The first to arrive is Pinaka, which releases on October 2. Backed by People Media Factory and directed by choreographer-turned-filmmaker Dhananjaya, the film is touted as one of the biggest and most ambitious projects of Ganesh's career. Mounted on a lavish scale, Pinaka reportedly features the actor in a never-seen-before role, with the makers constructing a sprawling set recreating the 500-year-old Devagiri kingdom across six acres near Nelamangala for the film's shoot.