I Am God – The Crazy will be a different experience in every language: Ravichandran

For Ravichandran, cinema has rarely been about doing things the conventional way. At a time when filmmakers would finish an entire film on a single set, he was the man putting up multiple sets for a song. Decades later, the Crazy Star is still chasing ideas that sound excessive on paper. His latest, I Am God – The Crazy, may be his most ambitious experiment yet.



The film took 400 days to shoot, with nearly 200 of those days spent working with around 18 children. But the numbers get stranger when Ravichandran talks about the film’s music. He said, "I planned it as a six-language release. The Kannada version will have around 30 songs, while the other versions will collectively feature about 150 songs. Each language will have different songs and editing, with only a few songs common across versions. The theatrical cut will run for about three hours, while a different-duration version is planned for OTT."