Mr Jack eyes October release

Gurunandan is also producing Mr Jack under Mandimane Talkies along with his friends. He decided to back the project after being impressed by Sumanth Gowda’s narration. The story had earlier been taken to three or four producers, but Gurunandan chose to produce it himself to get the project moving. The film has cinematography by Shivasena, music by Kiran Ravindranath, editing by Vijay Raj, and choreography by Abhishek. According to reports, the shooting and post-production are complete, with the film scheduled to release in October.