Mr Jack eyes October release

Gurunandan, who won audiences over with First Rank Raju, returns as the lead with MR Jack, a comedy entertainer directed by Sumanth Gowda. With Gurunandan playing a character known as Janakirama, also known as MR Jack, the film is set to revolve around complications that can arise after marriage.
The makers looking for an October release have unveiled the film's teaser, which combines humour with emotion and situations that reflect contemporary relationships. Mr Jack has Tapaswini Poonachha playing Nandini, an innocent school teacher, while the supporting cast includes Mitra, Gopalakrishna Deshpande, Aravind, Dharmanna, Sushmitha Jaggappa and Anantha Padmanabha.
Gurunandan is also producing Mr Jack under Mandimane Talkies along with his friends. He decided to back the project after being impressed by Sumanth Gowda’s narration. The story had earlier been taken to three or four producers, but Gurunandan chose to produce it himself to get the project moving. The film has cinematography by Shivasena, music by Kiran Ravindranath, editing by Vijay Raj, and choreography by Abhishek. According to reports, the shooting and post-production are complete, with the film scheduled to release in October.