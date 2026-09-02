Sudeep to play key role in Samuthirakani’s School Bus

Sudeep has previously played important roles in Tamil films, including Puli and Mudinja Ivana Pudi, while several of his pan-India films have also been released in Tamil. For School Bus, however, the actor’s decision to come on board is said to have been driven by the subject. According to the team, Sudeep jumped on the film after hearing the story and Samuthirakani's concept glimpse. The film is being mounted in Tamil, Hindi and English, with plans for a wider multilingual release.



Dr P Lenin Muthuraj and Dr A T Asha Lenin, under Lenin Creations, are producing the film, with Rockline Venkatesh presenting it. Samuthirakani has written and directed the project, with Sam CS composing the music. N K Ekhambaram is the cinematographer and A L Ramesh is the editor. Jacki is the production designer, while Silva and Dinesh Subbarayan handle the stunts.