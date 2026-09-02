Dileesh Pothan-Pauly Valsan starrer Chevittorma selected for 31st Busan International Film Festival

For Leo, the film was an attempt to explore a more intimate form of storytelling. “The film began with a simple question: what happens when death refuses to arrive, and a family is forced to remain in that moment of waiting? From there, the story became about memory, guilt, faith and the possibility of redemption,” he said. On its selection at Busan, the filmmaker added, “It gives this very intimate story from Kerala an opportunity to travel beyond its geographical and cultural boundaries and connect with audiences in another part of Asia.”