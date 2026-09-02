Senna Hegde’s next film titled Kola; Blood-y shoot pushed

Senna Hegde’s next directorial venture is titled Kola, the makers announced on Tuesday, unveiling the title poster. As per the makers, the film is a “lighthearted story about friendships, families, generations and all the little things that happen around us.” While cast details are yet to be out, the makers added that the film brings together a young ensemble, with several new faces joining.
Kola is produced by Harris Desom and P B Anish under the banners E4 Experiments, Imagin Cinemas and Marley State of Mind.
While announcing Kola, Senna also offered an update on Blood-y, his next Kanhangad-set project that was announced last year. Explaining the decision to delay the shoot, he said, “The writing is complete. But as the project has grown in scale, ambition and duration, with an expansive ensemble of characters inhabiting its world, we felt we needed a little more time and patience to mount a project of this canvas the way we want to. So, instead of starting later this year as planned, we’ve decided to push the shoot to summer.”
Blood-y was first introduced in October 2025 as a crime drama centred on Kanhangad, with the narrative extending across Kasaragod, coastal Karnataka and beyond India.
Senna, who won the National Film Award for Thinkalazhcha Nishchayam, last made Avihitham with a largely new cast.