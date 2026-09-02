Senna Hegde’s next film titled Kola; Blood-y shoot pushed

While announcing Kola, Senna also offered an update on Blood-y, his next Kanhangad-set project that was announced last year. Explaining the decision to delay the shoot, he said, “The writing is complete. But as the project has grown in scale, ambition and duration, with an expansive ensemble of characters inhabiting its world, we felt we needed a little more time and patience to mount a project of this canvas the way we want to. So, instead of starting later this year as planned, we’ve decided to push the shoot to summer.”