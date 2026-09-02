Alphonse Puthren, Menaka Suresh and others to star in Sanjeev Sivan's next

Korean actor Ami Jung plays a major role in the film, which also features familiar names like Alphonse Puthren, Menaka Suresh, Binu Pappu, Priyanka Nair, Anjana Appukuttan and Suresh Kumar. Sanjeev himself has scripted the film, with additional screenplay and dialogues by Pratheesh Lal. The technical crew comprises cinematographer Sudheer Surendran, music director Gulraj Singh and editor Sony Sasankan. Epic Studios and Beacon Media are producing the film in association with Tripod Motion Pictures.