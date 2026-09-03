Netflix announces documentary on Matthew Perry

Netflix has announced a new documentary on Friends star Matthew Perry, titled The One About Matthew Perry. The upcoming three-part documentary is set to premiere on October 27.
Mary Robertson has directed the upcoming documentary, and is serving as an executive producer. Speaking about the series to Netflix, "Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time. Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure."
The series is set to feature testimonies from his family members, including Perry's sister Mia Perry Bowick, and his lifelong best friends. Speaking about the documentary, Bowick said, "Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was, and the legacy he leaves behind.”
While Perry gained worldwide recognition with Friends, he has also worked on The West Wing, Ally McBeal, The Whole Nine Yards, The Ron Clark Story, among others. His last on-screen appearance was on the Friends reunion, which premiered in 2021.