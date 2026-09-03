Netflix announces documentary on Matthew Perry

Mary Robertson has directed the upcoming documentary, and is serving as an executive producer. Speaking about the series to Netflix, "Matthew Perry was one of the comedic geniuses of our time. Through his many films, TV, and stage performances, and his unforgettable portrayal of Chandler Bing, he made millions of us laugh, connect, and feel a little less alone. He also gave us so much more by bravely speaking about addiction. Yet the public only knew part of his story. That’s why we set out to make this series: to let the people who knew and loved Matthew reveal the person behind the public figure."