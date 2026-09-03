Noah Jupe joins Avengers: Secret Wars in mystery role; Here's what we know

Marvel Studios appears to be quietly expanding the already massive ensemble of Avengers: Secret Wars, with A Quiet Place star Noah Jupe becoming the latest actor to join the highly anticipated MCU event film.
According to a report by Deadline, Jupe has been cast in a role that is being kept under wraps. While Marvel Studios has not officially commented on the casting, the role is reportedly expected to be significant to the story. The film is scheduled to begin production later this year, ahead of its December 17, 2027 theatrical release.
Jupe's casting also creates an interesting connection within Marvel's upcoming slate. The actor recently appeared opposite Sadie Sink in the West End production of Romeo & Juliet. Sink has since entered the MCU as Jean Grey in Spider-Man: Brand New Day, raising curiosity about whether the two actors could share the screen again in the multiverse-spanning Secret Wars.
While Jupe's character remains unknown, speculation has already begun around who he could be playing. One possibility being discussed by fans is Franklin Richards, the son of Reed Richards and Sue Storm, whose importance grows considerably in the 2015 Secret Wars comic storyline. Another theory points to Molecule Man, a powerful reality-altering character who plays a crucial role in the comics. Neither possibility has been confirmed by Marvel.
Secret Wars is expected to serve as the culmination of the MCU's Multiverse Saga, following Avengers: Doomsday, which is set to release on December 18, 2026. Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously directed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, are returning to helm both films, with Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige producing.
The film takes its name from Marvel's landmark comic events, particularly Jonathan Hickman's 2015 Secret Wars. In that storyline, catastrophic incursions destroy realities across the multiverse, eventually leaving behind Battleworld — a patchwork world assembled from fragments of destroyed universes and ruled by Doctor Doom. The MCU adaptation is expected to draw from these ideas, though Marvel has not revealed how closely it will follow the comics.
For Jupe, the Marvel project adds another major title to an increasingly high-profile filmography. He recently appeared in the Oscar-winning Hamnet and the second season of The Night Manager. He is also set to feature in Jaume Collet-Serra's thriller Play Dead and has completed work on A Quiet Place Part 3.