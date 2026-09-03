Ajay Devgn's next, a horror-thriller, goes on floors

Actor Ajay Devgn is set to headline an untitled horror thriller, which commenced production on Wednesday, the makers announced.
The film will be directed by Rohit Jugraj and marks another collaboration between the actor's banner Devgn Films and Panorama Studios following the success of Shaitaan (2024) and Raid 2 (2025).
Jointly produced by Ajay Devgn, Kumar Mangat Pathak and Abhishek Pathak, the upcoming film promises to take audiences into a world of mystery, fear and suspense, according to a statement from the makers.
Ajay also shared the news on Instagram with a post that read, "Darr ka mahaul. hone wala hai. Our untitled horror thriller officially goes on floors today."
Rohit is known for directing the Punjabi franchise Sardaar Ji (2015-2025), Sony LIV series Chamak (2023) and Netflix show Yeh Kaali Kaali Ankhein (2022)
Devgn Films and Panorama Studios previously collaborated on the 2024 supernatural thriller Shaitaan, starring Devgn, R Madhavan and Jyotika, as well as the recently released Raid 2.
Ajay will next be seen in Drishyam 3, the upcoming third instalment of the hit thriller franchise, which is also backed by Panorama Studios. The actor will reprise his role as Vijay Salgaonkar in the film, directed by Abhishek Pathak.