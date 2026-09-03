Vimal Raj: A single film can change the course of my career

There are some romantic dates that end when the evening does. And then some stay with you long enough to become a film. For filmmaker Vimal Raj, A Date began with one such evening. While working at a software company, he met a girl from North India and asked her out. The date did not go as planned. They argued through much of it, but while dropping her home, he found himself unable to let her go. That unexpected connection stayed with him. They eventually got married, and years later, the experience became the inspiration for his feature debut.