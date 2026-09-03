Halka Don joins Tulu release wave

Tulu is slowly finding a bigger place in Kannada cinema. The latest film to take that route is Halka Don, which is being made in Kannada and Telugu and will also be released in Tulu. With the film largely shot in Mangaluru, the decision gives the project a stronger connection to the region.
The move comes at a time when Kannada cinema is increasingly looking beyond a single-language theatrical run. While the idea of Pan-Karnataka releases has traditionally meant taking Kannada films across the state, films are now also looking at the languages and audiences within the state itself. For Halka Don, Tulu becomes part of that approach.
Tulu cinema has developed its own audience in coastal Karnataka, with several films and performers gaining recognition in the region. At the same time, Tulu actors have been making their way into Kannada cinema. Halka Don starring Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar brings some of the talents of Tulu industry together, with Roopesh Shetty and Aravind Bolar among the Tulu actors in the cast.
Kantara was an important example of a Kannada film getting a Tulu version followed by few other films. Halka Don now follows that path, while also releasing in Telugu, making it a Kannada-Telugu bilingual with an additional Tulu version.
Directed by Venkatachala (Chalam), the film is produced by KP Sreekanth under Venus Entertainers. Sathya Hegde is the cinematographer, Arjun Kittu is the editor and V Harikrishna has composed the music.
For Halka Don, which is close to wrapping up shoot, the Tulu release is not an additional version. It throws light on a growing recognition that a Pan-Karnataka film can also speak to the different linguistic communities that make up the state.