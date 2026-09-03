Halka Don joins Tulu release wave

Tulu cinema has developed its own audience in coastal Karnataka, with several films and performers gaining recognition in the region. At the same time, Tulu actors have been making their way into Kannada cinema. Halka Don starring Pramod and Amrutha Iyengar brings some of the talents of Tulu industry together, with Roopesh Shetty and Aravind Bolar among the Tulu actors in the cast.