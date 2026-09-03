Kichcha Sudeep steps into history as Sri Krishna Devaraya in Devaraaya

Kichcha Sudeep has previously spoken about his hesitation to take up a historical role. His concern was not the scale of a period film, but the responsibility that comes with portraying a real historical figure and the need to get the facts right. On his birthday, the actor has now taken that step with Devaraaya, in which he plays Sri Krishna Devaraya.
The makers officially commenced the project with a title announcement video that introduces Sudeep as the Vijayanagara emperor. The glimpse is largely centred on his royal appearance, offering an early indication of the scale on which the film is being mounted.
Sudeep appears in an elaborate traditional ensemble, complete with a detailed crown, pearl jewellery and other royal accessories. The first look keeps the performance restrained, with the actor's expression and posture doing much of the work. There is no action sequence or dialogue to define the character yet; the focus is on establishing the presence of the king.
The announcement video also gives an early sense of the film's visual and musical treatment. Gowra Hari K's score accompanies the reveal, while the detailing in the costume and imagery is aimed at establishing the period and the stature of its central character.
The makers introduce Devaraaya with three lines: “An Empire that shaped history. A King who defined an era. A Legend who lives beyond time.” The choice of Sri Krishna Devaraya gives the film a historical figure whose life and reign have been extensively documented, making Sudeep's earlier reservations about taking on such a role particularly relevant.
For an actor who has spent much of his career in contemporary commercial cinema, Devaraaya presents a different challenge. The first look, however, reveals very little about how the film intends to interpret the emperor, or how closely it will follow the historical record. Those details are being kept under wraps for now.
The film is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad and Krithi Prasad under People Media Factory and presented by Priya Sudeep on Supriyanvi Picture Studio. Sujith Kolli is the Chief Executive Producer, while Gowra Hari K is composing the music and PMF VFX is handling the visual effects.
The director and the rest of the cast and technical crew are yet to be announced. Devaraaya is slated for a December 2027 theatrical release.
For now, the title announcement does one thing: it puts Sudeep in the crown of Sri Krishna Devaraya. The bigger question, and one the film will answer only with more details, is what interpretation of the Vijayanagara ruler he intends to bring to the screen.