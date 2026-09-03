Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa locks theatrical release for end of 2027

Kichcha Sudeep's much-talked-about Billa Ranga Baashaa: First Blood has locked its theatrical release for the end of 2027. A special poster unveiled on Sudeep’s birthday on Wednesday offers a glimpse into the ambitious visual world of the sci-fi action thriller, which is set in a dystopian future in 2209 AD also reveals little details about the project.
The poster gives a first sense of the scale that director Anup Bhandari is aiming for. Sudeep appears in a rugged avatar, sporting a thick beard, dark textured hair and steampunk-inspired aviator goggles resting on his forehead. Dressed in layered winter clothing with a heavy fur-trimmed collar, the actor is seen riding a customised vintage motorcycle through a snow-covered battlefield.
Behind him is a striking futuristic war zone, with a heavily armed steampunk-style locomotive or airship crashing through the skies amid smoke and fire. Retro-futuristic propeller aircraft can also be seen cutting through the winter clouds. The imagery points towards a film that blends futuristic technology with vintage mechanical design.
Billa Ranga Baashaa (BRB) marks Sudeep’s second collaboration with Bhandari after Vikrant Rona. While their previous outing was a fantasy action film rooted in a mysterious fictional world, the new project takes the actor-director duo into a dystopian future and is being mounted on a considerably larger scale.
A massive set has been constructed in Bengaluru for the film, which is currently progressing with its shoot. Anup Bhandari has also spoken about using pre-visualisation techniques for the project, including storyboards, 3D animation and digital tools to plan sequences before filming.
Produced by K Niranjan Reddy and Chaitanya Reddy under the Primeshow Entertainment banner, the film brings together the producers of the pan-India blockbuster HanuMan with Sudeep and Bhandari. The project is being positioned as one of the biggest productions in Sudeep’s career, with extensive sets, action and visual effects forming a major part of the film.
The makers have also mapped out a promotional plan well ahead of the theatrical release. A teaser is expected in the first quarter of 2027, followed by the trailer and songs in the third quarter. The film is then scheduled to arrive in theatres worldwide in the fourth quarter of 2027. The promotional roadmap was announced by the makers along with the birthday poster reveal.
The release plan also gives Anup Bhandari and his team considerable time to build the world of Billa Ranga Baashaa before taking it to theatres. With the story set in 2209 AD and the film relying heavily on production design and visual effects, the makers appear to be treating the futuristic setting as one of the film’s biggest attractions.
For now, the birthday poster is the latest piece of the puzzle. As for the otehr cast details, except for veteran actor Malashree, who is reportedly part of the film, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the rest of the cast. The technical team includes cinematographer William David, and production designer Shivakumar who previously collaborated with Sudeep and Anup Bhandari on Vikrant Rona. Right now, BRB is being kept mysterious as it heads towards its end-of-2027 theatrical release.