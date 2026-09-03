Kichcha Sudeep’s Billa Ranga Baashaa locks theatrical release for end of 2027

For now, the birthday poster is the latest piece of the puzzle. As for the otehr cast details, except for veteran actor Malashree, who is reportedly part of the film, the makers have remained tight-lipped about the rest of the cast. The technical team includes cinematographer William David, and production designer Shivakumar who previously collaborated with Sudeep and Anup Bhandari on Vikrant Rona. Right now, BRB is being kept mysterious as it heads towards its end-of-2027 theatrical release.