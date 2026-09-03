Khalifa actor Malvika Sharma: Working with Mani Ratnam sir is my dream

For Malvika, her Malayalam debut came with the obvious challenge of performing in a language that was unfamiliar to her, and it was Prithviraj, who proved particularly helpful. “He is genuinely down-to-earth and humble, extremely cooperative and always willing to help other actors,” she observes. If she struggled to understand a scene, its backstory or even the Malayalam dialogue, he would take the time to explain it himself, she recounts. “Prithviraj sir made sure everybody was performing well, not just himself.” Vysakh, meanwhile, helped her understand the performance style he wanted from her. “In Telugu films, the acting has a little more masala. But here, everything is very subtle, expressed through the eyes,” she recalls him telling her.