Ameer's next titled Maakali; Mari Selvaraj on board as producer

Ameer has been revealed to star in a new film, titled Maakali, announced the makers on Wednesday. The upcoming film will be produced by Mari Selvaraj along with his wife, Divya Mari Selvaraj, under their Navvi Studios banner. K Karunamoorthy is also producing under his Ayangaran International banner.
Maakali will reunite Ameer and Mari Selvaraj after Bison Kaalamaadan (2025). The upcoming film is written and directed by debutant SB Aravinth, who has worked as an assistant director with Mari in Pariyerum Perumal (2018), Karnan (2021), and Maamannan (2023).
The cast of the film also includes Swasika and Anishma Anilkumar.
Maakali's crew includes composer Justin Prabhakaran, cinematographer Pratheepan Selvarathnam, editor Selva RK, art director Ramu Thangaraj, action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Ameer was also recently announced to star alongside Arulnithi in Vetta Saami. Meanwhile, Mari is working on Manjanathi, which stars Priyanka Mohan and Kayadu Lohar in the lead. Ilaiyaraaja will compose music for the upcoming film.