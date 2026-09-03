Prabhu Deva-AR Rahman’s Moonwalk gets release date

A Prabhu Deva-AR Rahman combination is returning to the big screen, and this time, the duo is bringing a full-fledged family entertainer with them. Moonwalk, which has been in the making for some time, has already generated curiosity for bringing together the veteran dancer and composer once again. Their previous collaborations include Kaadhalan, Mr Romeo, Love Birds and Minsara Kanavu.
AR Rahman, who has composed the film's music and sung all five songs, will also make an on-screen appearance. He plays himself as an “angry young film director”, while Prabhu Deva plays Babootty, a young film choreographer. The film marks the directorial debut of Behindwoods founder and CEO Manoj NS.
Moonwalk, which marks their reunion after 25 years, is now set to arrive in theatres worldwide for Diwali 2026. The film's music has already been unveiled through tracks including 'Yethu', 'Macarena' and 'Tinga', while 'Mayile', featuring Prabhu Deva and Rahman, is the upcoming song. The album comprises five songs, all sung by Rahman, with each track built around the idea of a different celebration.
Adding to the comedy quotient, Yogi Babu is set to play 16 characters in the film. At the audio launch earlier this year, the actor revealed that he initially expected to be offered a single role when director Manoj narrated the story, only to discover that the script featured 16 different characters for him.
Apart from Prabhu Deva and Yogi Babu, the ensemble includes Aju Varghese, Arjun Ashokan, Satz, Nishma Chengappa, Sushmitha Nayak, Redin Kingsley, Rajendran, Lollu Sabha Swaminathan, Deepa Shankar, Dr Santhosh Jacob and Ramkumar Natarajan. The film is positioned as a dance musical with elements of comedy and family entertainment.
Moonwalk has cinematography by Anoop V Shylaja, editing by Raymond Derrick Crasta and choreography by Sekhar VJ, Piyush Chazia and Sandy. The film is produced by Manoj NS, Divya Manoj and Praveen Elak under Behindwoods Productions and will release in Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.
Suriya's 47th film, helmed by Jithu Madhavan, and Silambarasan's Arasan with Vetri Maaran are also reportedly set for the Diwali race. However, official confirmation from the film's makers is awaited. As of now, Moonwalk is the only scheduled release for Diwali 2026.