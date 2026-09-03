Prabhu Deva-AR Rahman’s Moonwalk gets release date

Moonwalk, which marks their reunion after 25 years, is now set to arrive in theatres worldwide for Diwali 2026. The film's music has already been unveiled through tracks including 'Yethu', 'Macarena' and 'Tinga', while 'Mayile', featuring Prabhu Deva and Rahman, is the upcoming song. The album comprises five songs, all sung by Rahman, with each track built around the idea of a different celebration.