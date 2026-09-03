Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali star in psychological thriller

On Wednesday, Panorama Studios announced its first production venture in Tamil cinema, starring Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali. The yet-untitled-film has commenced production following a muhurat ceremony, the banner revealed. Described as a psychological thriller blending elements of mystery, horror, and suspense, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Best known for directing Naseeruddin Shah's Barah Aana (2009), Akshay Kumar's Airlift (2016) and Saif Ali Khan's Chef (2017), Raja Krishna Menon makes his Tamil debut with the upcoming film and his first foray into the psychological horror space.
According to Variety, the film is being shot in London. Presented by Panorama Studios in association with Locomotive Global, the film is credited as an official production venture between Fusion Flicks and Locomotive Global. Kumar Mangat Pathak, Abhishek Pathak, Vikas Sharma, Amit Dalmia, and Sunder Aaron serve as producers. Rounding out the team are co-producers George Cameron and Rajesh Menon, alongside creative producer Abhinav Mehrotra.
The makers are yet to reveal further details about the film, including its story, additional cast members and technical crew. An official announcement of further details are expected from them in the near future.
Panorama Studios is best known for the Drishyam franchise, starring Ajay Devgn. The banner has also backed films in other languages, including Marathi, Malayalam, Punjabi, and Telugu. Recently, they backed the Bhavana starrer Anomie and Kunchacko Boban's Unmadham. The banner signed multi-film deals with actors Fahadh Faasil and Nivin Pauly, and it is also associated with upcoming films such as Asif Ali's Tiki Taka and the Tovino Thomas starrer Munpe.
Coming back to Trisha, the actor was most recently seen in Karuppu, alongside Suriya and RJ Balaji. The film became a blockbuster, reportedly grossing more than 300 crore at the global box office. Her upcoming films include Vishwambhara with Chiranjeevi.