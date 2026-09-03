Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali star in psychological thriller

On Wednesday, Panorama Studios announced its first production venture in Tamil cinema, starring Trisha, Radikaa Sarathkumar and Aparna Balamurali. The yet-untitled-film has commenced production following a muhurat ceremony, the banner revealed. Described as a psychological thriller blending elements of mystery, horror, and suspense, the film is directed by Raja Krishna Menon. Best known for directing Naseeruddin Shah's Barah Aana (2009), Akshay Kumar's Airlift (2016) and Saif Ali Khan's Chef (2017), Raja Krishna Menon makes his Tamil debut with the upcoming film and his first foray into the psychological horror space.