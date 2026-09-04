Ridley Scott returns to the Alien franchise

Veteran filmmaker Ridley Scott is finally returning to the Alien franchise. The 88-year-old just finished The Dog Stars, starring Jacob Elordi, and is already working on a Treasure Island adaptation with Hugh Jackman. Showing no signs of slowing down, the director is also planning to re-enter the Alien franchise, which he started with the 1979 film.
In a recent interview, Scott revealed that he is working on a third Alien prequel, which revolves around the Alien: Covenant character David (played by Michael Fassbender). The David character is a malfunctioning AI android who was a maintenance crew member on the Prometheus. In 2024, Scott also revealed that he has plans for Gladiator III.