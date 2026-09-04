Javier Bardem joins The Turning Door

Actor Javier Bardem, along with Marion Cotillard and Vanessa Redgrave, has joined the voice cast of the upcoming animated film The Turning Door. The film is written and directed by Nicholas Ashe Bateman. Additionally, the film is also set to star Anna von Hausswolff and Pippa Kelly.
The actors will join the previously announced voice cast of Alicia Vikander, Jodie Turner-Smith, Jamie Dornan, Gillian Anderson, and Bill Nighy.
The film follows a little girl who finds a mysterious box hidden in her parents' closet that acts as a portal to another world called The Turning. As the box opens into a huge door, the girl sets out on a grand adventure of new lands, strange creatures, and magic.
The Turning Door, whose cast will perform to the songs and music by Claire Givens and Bateman, is produced by After Hours' Christine D'Souza, Bateman and Hunter Hall for Maere Studios, and Esme Grace's Laura Rister.