Obsession fame Inde Navarrette to star in film from Apple Original Films

On Friday, Apple TV announced that Inde Navarrette is set to star in a film for Apple Original Films that has the tentative title The Waffle House Index. Navarrette is best known for her performance as a supernatural entity-possessed girl in the recent horror hit Obsession. According to reports, Louis Paxton is set to direct the film, a blend of science-fiction and thriller, from an Andrew Nunnelly screenplay. Director Paxton's first feature film, The Incomer is scheduled to release theatrically later this September. Recently, The Incomer won the Sundance Film Festival NEXT Innovator Award.