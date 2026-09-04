Obsession fame Inde Navarrette to star in film from Apple Original Films

On Friday, Apple TV announced that Inde Navarrette is set to star in a film for Apple Original Films that has the tentative title The Waffle House Index. Navarrette is best known for her performance as a supernatural entity-possessed girl in the recent horror hit Obsession. According to reports, Louis Paxton is set to direct the film, a blend of science-fiction and thriller, from an Andrew Nunnelly screenplay. Director Paxton's first feature film, The Incomer is scheduled to release theatrically later this September. Recently, The Incomer won the Sundance Film Festival NEXT Innovator Award.
The term The Waffle House Index refers to an informal way of measuring how severe a natural calamity, especially a hurricane, is. Nunnelly's screenplay, which found a place on the Black List last year, follows a waitress at a restaurant whose night shift becomes worse as a stranger appears there with a weapon. What ensues involves a major flood, a nuclear explosion, murderous crocodiles, aliens, and a bunker beneath the building.
The film is produced by Plan B Entertainment, which is actor Brad Pitt's banner. Inde Navarrette also serves as an executive producer on it, marking her first attachment to a film in this role.
Navarrette's upcoming films also include a thriller titled Invertigo, which reunites the actor with her Obsession producers Tea Shop Productions and Capstone Studios. Recently, she also signed on to star in an X-Men film as Rogue.