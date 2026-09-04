Dileesh Pothan, Samvritha and Alphonse Puthren team up

Dileesh Pothan, Samvritha and Alphonse Puthren are coming together for a new film directed by Saheed Arafath, who previously made Thankam and Theeram.
Sreejit KS and Kaarthikeyan S of Navarasa Films and Stone Bench Studio are jointly producing the upcoming film, set to be launched on September 7 in Idukki. It is scripted by Thankam, who earlier wrote the Asif Ali starrers Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha and Adios Amigo.
The new film has cinematography by Sunil KS, noted for his work in Aadujeevitham and Kammara Sambhavam. John Paul George, director of Guppy and Ambili, will be handling the music department. John debuted as a composer earlier this year with his directorial, Aashaan.
While Dileesh and Alphonse are busy actors these days, the upcoming film marks the return of Samvritha after a considerable gap. She last shot for Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo, released in 2019.