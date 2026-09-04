Fahadh Faasil's next with Meiyazhagan's maker Premkumar to release in December

Actor Fahadh Faasil was in Chennai promoting Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, which he produced. During an interaction with the press, he revealed that his upcoming film with director Premkumar, who is known for Meiyazhagan (2024), will release in December.
The actor has produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under their Bhavana Studios banner. Speaking at the event, he said, "We always strive to produce quality films, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is one such special film. Please watch the movie, it’s a very beautiful and special film. I know Tamil audiences have always celebrated good cinema, and this movie is already receiving a great response across the globe. My next Tamil film with director Prem will be releasing in December, and I hope to meet you all again at that time."
Fahadh's upcoming film with Premkumar also stars Sshivada in the lead. Premkumar's regular collaborator Govind Vasantha, will compose music for the upcoming film. Ishari K Ganesh is producing the film under his Vels Film International banner.
The upcoming film is Fahadh's return to Tamil cinema after Maareesan (2025). He will also be seen in the Telugu film, Don't Trouble the Trouble.
Meanwhile, the Tamil and Telugu dubbed versions of Bethlehem Kudumba Unit will open in theatres on September 4. CE's review of the film reads, "There's beauty in simplicity, and director Girish AD swears by this. He cherry-picks simple, relatable stories and grounds them firmly with reasonable conflicts and well-etched characters. It's essentially why his works breathe beyond superficial entertainment. With Bethlehem Kudumba Unit, the director repeats the same success formula and, as expected, reaps the same charm. Why fix what isn't broken?"