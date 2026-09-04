Fahadh Faasil's next with Meiyazhagan's maker Premkumar to release in December

The actor has produced Bethlehem Kudumba Unit along with Dileesh Pothan and Syam Pushkaran under their Bhavana Studios banner. Speaking at the event, he said, "We always strive to produce quality films, and Bethlehem Kudumba Unit is one such special film. Please watch the movie, it’s a very beautiful and special film. I know Tamil audiences have always celebrated good cinema, and this movie is already receiving a great response across the globe. My next Tamil film with director Prem will be releasing in December, and I hope to meet you all again at that time."