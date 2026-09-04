Kamal Haasan to star in SU Arun Kumar's next film

Kamal Haasan is set to star in a film directed by Chithha and Veera Dheera Sooran fame SU Arun Kumar. Producer Raaj Kamal Films International banner made the tentative announcement on Thursday with a picture of Kamal holding a weapon and the caption, "Here I come". The producer tagged SU Arun Kumar in the post, thus effectively confirming the collaboration. The announcement comes months after speculation about the collaboration between the director and the actor.
Arun Kumar made his debut with 2014's Pannaiyarum Padminiyum, which won Tamil Nadu State Film Award for Best Film (Third prize). He then went on to direct Sethupathi (2016) and Sindhubaadh (2019), both starring Vijay Sethupathi, Chithha (2023) featuring Siddharth, and Veera Dheera Sooran (2025) with Vikram.
Kamal is also set to produce the film with R Mahendran under Raaj Kamal Films International. Magizhmandram and Turmeric Media are attached to the project as well. The makers are yet to announce further details about the film.
Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2025's Thug Life, which reunited him with his Nayakan (1987) director Mani Ratnam. Thug Life received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences and failed to perform as well as expected at the box office. According to data from the box office tracker Sacnilk, it earned a worldwide collection of 97.44 crore, way short of its estimated budget of 180 to 200 crore.
As a producer, Kamal's upcoming projects include Dharman, starring Rajinikanth, and the Sivakarthikeyan headliner Seyon. As an actor, he also has one film with stunt choreographers-turned-directors Anbariv, as well as another with Rajinikanth and Jailer director Nelson. Tentatively titled KH x RK, the upcoming film brings Kamal and Rajinikanth back together for the first time after 1981's Thillu Mullu. KH x RK has composer Anirudh and cinematographer Rajiv Menon.