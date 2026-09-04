Kamal Haasan to star in SU Arun Kumar's next film

Kamal Haasan was last seen in 2025's Thug Life, which reunited him with his Nayakan (1987) director Mani Ratnam. Thug Life received mostly negative reviews from critics and audiences and failed to perform as well as expected at the box office. According to data from the box office tracker Sacnilk, it earned a worldwide collection of 97.44 crore, way short of its estimated budget of 180 to 200 crore.