Manisha Koirala to headline Cowgirls and Indians

Talking about casting the Heeramandi actor in the film, Tejal Desai said in the Variety report, “Manisha Koirala’s performances have always carried an intense realism, vulnerability, and strength. From Dil Se to Heeramandi, she’s built a career on stillness and expressive eyes that say more about complex emotions. Beyond the performance itself, Manisha carries a rare gravity – an actress who has weathered real hardship and emerged with more resilience.”