Srinidhi Bengaluru: I wanted to present horror from a new perspective

The film was initially titled Blog, but the title changed during production. “The film was initially titled Blog because all the characters are bloggers and their lives are connected to the story. But my friends and even my mother found Blog difficult to pronounce. I felt Video was more direct because these characters live through cameras, videos, and the possibility of going viral," says Srinidhi, adding, “I used between seven and 12 action cameras depending on the scene. I did not want to treat the cameras as a technical element that we figured out later. While writing, I would decide which moments needed to be seen through the primary camera and which could be captured from another angle.”