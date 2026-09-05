Mohanlal-Tharun Moorthy film Athimanoharam wrapped up

Athimanoharam, the upcoming collaboration between the Thudarum duo of Mohanlal and director Tharun Moorthy, has been wrapped up after around 115 days of shooting. Director Tharun shared pictures from the final day's shooting on social media. He also wrote a note on his rapport with Mohanlal, which reads, "Some journeys are self-made, some are universe-made. My two films with Lal Sir feel like they were written by destiny. An unexpected bond, beautiful emotions, and an unexplainable chemistry. Some connections are simply meant to be."
Athimanoharam has Mohanlal playing police officer TS Lovelajan, his first cop role after a long gap. Meera Jasmine essays the part of his wife, Naisy. Billed as a police procedural and family drama, the film is scripted by Ratheesh Ravi, who earlier wrote Pullikkaran Staraa, Ishq, Adi, and Maharani.
Ashiq Usman is producing the film, which has cinematographer Shaji Kumar, composer Jakes Bejoy, editor Vivek Harshan and sound designer Vishnu Govind in the technical crew. The makers had earlier confirmed December 24 as the release date.