Sharaf U Dheen-Alan film begins

Actors Sharaf U Dheen and Alan bin Siraj of Vaazha 2 fame are headlining a new film written and directed by debutant Jithesh S Ram. Produced by Tippushan VE and Shiyas Hassan of Indian Cinema Company, who backed Tovino's Narivetta, the film was launched on Friday with a pooja ceremony in Mysore. More details regarding this upcoming family comedy entertainer will be shared in the coming days.