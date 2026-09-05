Sharaf U Dheen-Alan film begins

Actors Sharaf U Dheen and Alan bin Siraj of Vaazha 2 fame are headlining a new film written and directed by debutant Jithesh S Ram. Produced by Tippushan VE and Shiyas Hassan of Indian Cinema Company, who backed Tovino's Narivetta, the film was launched on Friday with a pooja ceremony in Mysore. More details regarding this upcoming family comedy entertainer will be shared in the coming days.
Sharaf's next release will be It's a Medical Miracle, co-starring Sangeeth Prathap in the lead. Directed by debutant Shyamin Gireesh and written by his wife Nileen Sandra, the film is slated to hit screens on September 18.
Meanwhile, Alan, a popular social media content creator who debuted with Vaazha 2, has another film titled Poocha Sir lined up. Also starring Joemon Jyothir, the film is directed by debutant Rejivan Abdul Basheer and scripted by Jo & Jo director Arun D Jose.