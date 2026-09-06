I feel like the luckiest girl ever: Dolly Parton

How do you manage to do so much?

I just do. I like to be busy. I like to work. But I’m lucky to be able to do what I do. And of course, I don’t do it alone. I have a wonderful group of people who I get to work with and who make it not seem like work to me. People keep asking me if I will ever retire. Will I retire at 80? The answer is no. I still have dreams I want to make happen. And I need the money because it costs a lot to look this cheap. That ain’t no joke (laughs).

Apart from a superstar, singer, and songwriter, you are also an incredibly successful businesswoman. Where does that side of you come from?

From my daddy. He couldn’t read or write, but he was so smart. He not only raised 12 children, but he could do anything. He was an expert at trading and bartering. My daddy was always willing to work, and that rubbed off on me. He would work so hard at whatever job he could find. That is where my work ethic and my business sense come from.