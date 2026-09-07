Harry Potter season 2 finds its Dobby, Ginny and young Voldemort; Details inside

Production on the first season has wrapped, while work on the follow-up instalment is underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Season Two will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which introduces several characters who become increasingly significant to Harry’s story, including the house-elf Dobby and a young Tom Riddle, the mysterious figure whose connection to Lord Voldemort becomes central to the narrative. HBO has already renewed the series for the second season, with filming planned at Leavesden.