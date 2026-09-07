Harry Potter season 2 finds its Dobby, Ginny and young Voldemort; Details inside

HBO’s ambitious Harry Potter television adaptation is already looking ahead to its second year at Hogwarts. The series, which is being developed as a seven-season retelling of JK Rowling’s books, will devote each season to one novel, allowing the makers considerably more room to explore the wizarding world than the earlier film franchise. Season One will adapt Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, with Dominic McLaughlin, Arabella Stanton and Alastair Stout stepping into the roles made famous by Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint.
Production on the first season has wrapped, while work on the follow-up instalment is underway at Warner Bros. Studios Leavesden. Season Two will adapt Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, which introduces several characters who become increasingly significant to Harry’s story, including the house-elf Dobby and a young Tom Riddle, the mysterious figure whose connection to Lord Voldemort becomes central to the narrative. HBO has already renewed the series for the second season, with filming planned at Leavesden.
The latest casting additions see British actor Lenny Rush take on Dobby, while Bonnie Hill will play Ginny Weasley from the second season, replacing Gracie Cochrane, who exited the series after Season One due to unforeseen circumstances. Billy Barratt, meanwhile, has been cast as the younger Tom Riddle. Rush is known for Am I Being Unreasonable? and The Completely Made-Up Adventures of Dick Turpin, while Barratt has previously appeared in The Nevers and Blinded by the Light.
Ginny has a relatively small presence in the first book but takes on a far more important role in Chamber of Secrets, when she becomes involved with the mystery surrounding the opening of the titular chamber. The new series is expected to explore the character arc in greater depth, with former Ginny actor Bonnie Wright previously expressing hope that the adaptation would include more of the character’s material from the books.
Francesca Gardiner serves as showrunner, writer and executive producer, while Succession alum Mark Mylod is executive producing and directing multiple episodes. The series is produced by HBO in association with Brontë Film and TV and Warner Bros Television, with Rowling, Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts and David Heyman also serving as executive producers.