Rebecca Ferguson led Silo season 4 gets premiere date

Apple TV has announced that the science fiction series, Silo, will return for a fourth season. The streamer also announced that the fourth season will premiere on July 9, 2027.
Graham Yost has created Silo, which adapts Hugh Howey's novel series. Rebecca Ferguson lead the cast of the series as Juliette Nichols, an engineer in the underground silos, which was created to protect its citizens. Ferguson serves as an executive producer with Yost and Howey, among others. Apple Studios back the series along with AMC Studios.
The cast of the third season include Common, Ashley Zuckerman, Jessica Henwick, Harriet Walter, Chinaza Uche, Avi Nash, Alexandria Riley, Shane McRae, Remmie Milner, Rick Gomez, Billy Postlethwaite, Clare Perkins, Laura Innes, Jessica Brown Findlay, Morven Christie, Reed Birney, Matt Craven, Colin Hanks, and Steve Zahn.
The third season follows Juliette, as she grapples to a new normal after her forced 'cleaning'. Another storyline set in the 'Before Times' follows the story of a journalist and a politician as they set to uncover a conspiracy that leads to a chain of catastrophic events.