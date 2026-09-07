Manoj Bajpayee transforms himself as Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next

The first look hints at another authentic and raw performance from National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee. Speaking about his biopic recently, Sudhir Mishra said, "This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history—the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away."