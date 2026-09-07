Manoj Bajpayee transforms himself as Mahatma Gandhi in Sudhir Mishra's next

Manoj Bajpayee is virtually unrecognisable as Mahatma Gandhi in the first look of his upcoming biopic, directed by Sudhir Mishra. The posters from the set of his film show Gandhi as he leads a march and have sparked much excitement and curiosity among fans online. The film is based on an important and lesser-known chapter from India’s independence spanning 21 days. It marks Manoj Bajpayee's first-ever role as Mahatma Gandhi.
The yet-untitled film is produced by Anubhav Sinha, known for his hard-hitting directorial ventures such as Article 15, Mulk, and Thappad. Anubhav is producing it under his A Benaras Mediaworks banner alongside Narendra Hirawat, and it is presented by NH Studioz. Saurabh Shukla is also part of the cast. The film brings Manoj back together with his Satya (1998) and Aarakshan (2011) co-actor Saurabh Shukla.
The makers promise an immersive exploration of the human and emotional core of an important chapter from India's history that proved a turning point in it.
The first look hints at another authentic and raw performance from National Award-winning actor Manoj Bajpayee. Speaking about his biopic recently, Sudhir Mishra said, "This new film focuses on an important yet lesser-known chapter of history—the 21 days in the life of Mahatma Gandhi during India’s independence. At a time when the nation was stepping into freedom, and Delhi was becoming the centre of power, Gandhi made an unexpected choice: he chose to walk away."
The filmmaker added, "But by walking away, he did not retreat. He reinvented himself. While history books record the surface events of that era, this story explores what lay beneath that famous choice and will depict the personal journey of a leader redefining his path."
The film holds special significance for Sudhir as he is completing his 40-year-long journey in cinema next year. Having made his debut with Yeh Woh Manzil To Nahin (1987), he earned name and fame with titles such as Main Zinda Hoon (1988), Dharavi (1992), Hazaaron Khwaishein Aisi (2003), and Is Raat Ki Subah Nahin (1996).