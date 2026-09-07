Dileesh Pothan-Samvritha-Alphonse Puthren film begins production

The yet-to-be-titled project marks Samvritha’s return to Malayalam cinema after a considerable gap. Her last release was the Biju Menon-starrer Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo, which was released in 2019. Dileesh Pothan and Alphonse Puthren, meanwhile, continue to be active as actors alongside their filmmaking commitments. Dileesh will be next directing Mohanlal in Nedumkandam Miracle, while Alphonse will be reuniting with his Premam star Nivin Pauly for Vijayam.