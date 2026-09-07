Dileesh Pothan-Samvritha-Alphonse Puthren film begins production

The upcoming Malayalam film headlined by Dileesh Pothan, Samvritha and Alphonse Puthren began production on Monday following a traditional pooja ceremony in Idukki. The film is directed by Saheed Arafath of Thankam fame. Sreejit KS of Navarasa Films and Kaarthekeyan S of Stone Bench Studio are jointly producing it. They had earlier teamed up for last year’s horror-comedy hit Prakambanam.
Jibin Gopinath, Abhijith Suresh, Aswathy Manoharan, Riyaz Khan, and Sruthy Jayan are also part of the untitled film in pivotal supporting roles. The screenplay is by Thankam, who previously wrote the Asif Ali-starrers Kettyolaanu Ente Malakha and Adios Amigo.
The technical crew includes cinematographer Sunil KS, known for his work on Aadujeevitham and Kammara Sambhavam. John Paul George, the director of Guppy and Ambili, is composing the music. He made his debut as a composer earlier this year with his directorial Aashaan. The background score is by Ajeesh Anto, who previously collaborated with John on Aashaan.
The yet-to-be-titled project marks Samvritha’s return to Malayalam cinema after a considerable gap. Her last release was the Biju Menon-starrer Sathyam Paranja Viswasikkuvo, which was released in 2019. Dileesh Pothan and Alphonse Puthren, meanwhile, continue to be active as actors alongside their filmmaking commitments. Dileesh will be next directing Mohanlal in Nedumkandam Miracle, while Alphonse will be reuniting with his Premam star Nivin Pauly for Vijayam.