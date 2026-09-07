Lust Stories 3 gets premiere date; Ali Fazal, Siddharth among others to star in the new edition

On Saturday, Netflix announced the premiere date for the third edition of its popular film anthology franchise Lust Stories. With notable filmmakers like Vikramaditya Motwane, Kiran Rao, Shakun Batra, and Vishal Bhardwaj on board, Lust Stories 3 will arrive on September 18.
Produced by RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, the anthology features a stellar ensemble cast including Radhika Apte, Konkona Sen Sharma, Aditi Rao Hydari, Radhika Madan, Sana Thampi, Vijay Varma, Abhishek Banerjee, Siddharth, Ali Fazal, Gurfateh Pirzada.
It is to be noted that Radhika Apte had also starred in the first edition, while Vijay Varma had featured in the second edition.
Ronnie Screwvala said on the occasion, "With every edition, Lust Stories has challenged conventions by bringing together exceptional filmmakers to tell deeply human stories. Over the years, the anthology has continued to evolve, reflecting the changing nuances of relationships and the many shades of modern intimacy.” Ashi Dua, Producer, Flying Unicorn Entertainment , shares, "What makes Lust Stories special is its ability to bring together unique creative voices while creating a shared emotional experience. Every story in this anthology is different in tone and perspective, yet they are united by their honesty and vulnerability.”
Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, Director, Original Films, Netflix India, said, “What gives Lust Stories its enduring appeal is its ability to reinvent itself. Each chapter begins with a shared human impulse and arrives at a completely different emotional truth. Together with RSVP and Flying Unicorn Entertainment, we’re proud to carry this creative legacy forward.”
The collective writing team of the anthology includes Kiran Rao, Tanaji Dasgupta, Avinash Sampath, Sumukhi Suresh, Shakun Batra, Sameeha Sabnis, Ashwathi Namboodiri, Nitesh Bhatia, Utkarshini Vashishtha and Vishal Bhardwaj.
The first two editions of Lust Stories premiered in 2018, and 2023 respectively. While the first edition had Karan Johar, Anurag Kashyap, Zoya Akhtar, and Dibakar Banarjee as the directors, the following edition had R Balki, Sujoy Ghosh, Amit Ravindernath Sharma and Konkona Sen Sharma.