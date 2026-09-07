Krishnan Kutty of JioStar on Bigg Boss: We can't take every negative comment to heart

Chaos, conflict, and controversy. Well, remove these three aspects from the Bigg Boss house, and what we are left with is… brick, cement, or in this case, styrofoam, cardboard, colourful upholstery, mirrors, a truckload of cameras, and a bunch of contestants with a lot of dreams. 2026 marks the 10th iteration of this reality show, and things just got better this time around because JioHotstar has decided to simultaneously launch the Kannada, Malayalam, and Telugu versions alongside the Tamil version of Bigg Boss. In this edition of Bigg Boss Tamil, the makers have included a ‘Common Man’ theme to bring in a few non-media personalities to fight it out inside this unforgiving space. “Tenth time is indeed the charm,” says Krishnan Kutty, Head Entertainment Business - South Cluster, JioStar, whose career with the streaming giant coincided with the rise and rise of Bigg Boss. With this season of Bigg Boss set to begin streaming on Sunday, we caught up with Krishnan as he opened up about the machinations of the show, navigating social media reactions, moving past the negativity, the change in hosts, and more.

