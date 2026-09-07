Jai, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu on board AGS Entertainment's next

AGS Entertainment has announced that its upcoming production, tentatively titled AGS 29, will star Jai, Priyanka Mohan, Yogi Babu in the lead. The upcoming film will be directed by MS Anandan, who made his debut with the Vishal-starrer Chakra (2021).
Nassar and Rajiv Menon are also part of the upcoming film's cast. The first poster for the film hints at the film being a crime thriller, with Braille being integral to the plot. AGS 29 continues the production house's footing in the genre after its previous production, Blast, emerged successful upon release.
Ravi Basrur, who has worked on Blast, will compose music on the upcoming film. The crew of AGS 29 also includes director of photography KT Balasubramaniem, editor Pradeep E Ragav, and art director Kannan.
Kalpathi S Aghoram, Kalpathi S Ganesh, and Kalpathi S Suresh are producing the upcoming film under their AGS Entertainment banner. Archana Kalpathi is on board as a creative producer with Aishwarya Kalpathi serving as an associate creative producer.