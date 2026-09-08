Rana Daggubati: Story-driven cinema must co-exist with spectacle movies

In the past few years, Rana Daggubati has established himself as a champion of independent cinema. His venture Spirit Media, has backed projects like All We Imagine as Light (2024), Sabar Bonda (2025), and Shape of Momo (2026), as a distributor. However, Last Man in Tower marks a new beginning for Rana, marking the maiden Hindi film production for his banner. Backing unconventional stories has always been the underlying philosophy of his production house, Rana tells us. While the theatrical business has faced a setback in the past few years, he notes things are slowly improving, adding, “Two-three years ago, we wouldn’t even see this release happen. I heard someone say short content is like snackable stuff — chips and cola — and it made sense. Sometimes in our life, we want chips and cola — but after that, we need a full meal of real stories. That’s what has happened. There were a lot of OTT and Instagram reels for a while. We crazily engaged with it. But now, we need to sit back in a theatre with a community, see ourselves in movies which talk about our problems. We just want to make sure cinema like this exists along with the big, spectacle movies.”