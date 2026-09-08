Parineeti Chopra series debut titled Shaque; mystery thriller gets September premiere

Netflix has announced that the upcoming Parineeti Chopra led mystery thriller series, has been titled Shaque: Trust No One. The streamer also announced that the upcoming series will premiere on September 24.
Shaque, which marks Parineeti's series debut, was first announced in February 2025. Rensil D’Silva and Siddharth P Malhotra have created Shaque, with the former also serving as a director. Alchemy Films banner is backing the upcoming series along with Netflix.
The mystery thriller follows the emotionally taxing search by a relentless mother, of her missing nine-year-old. Speaking about Shaque through a statement to the press, Rensil said, “Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up."
Meanwhile, Tanya Bami, Series Head, Netflix India, said, “Shaque is a gripping emotional crime drama with elements of a thriller but at its heart, it is a story about a mother’s relentless nine-year search for her child. The story effortlessly moves between the emotional intensity of a mother’s search and the tension of a tightly woven thriller. The characters are central to this journey, each carrying their own conflicts and secrets, constantly shifting our understanding of what has happened and where the truth lies."
The cast of the series includes Soni Razdan, Anup Soni, Jennifer Winget, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Harleen Sethi, Dhruv Chowdhary, and Sumeet Vyas, among others.
Parineeti was last seen alongside Diljit Dosanjh in Imitiaz Ali's Amar Singh Chamkila (2024).