Parineeti Chopra series debut titled Shaque; mystery thriller gets September premiere

The mystery thriller follows the emotionally taxing search by a relentless mother, of her missing nine-year-old. Speaking about Shaque through a statement to the press, Rensil said, “Shaque is a thriller built on uncertainty. Every revelation raises another question, and every relationship has another layer waiting to be uncovered. What fascinated me was the opportunity to tell a suspenseful story through the deeply emotional journey of a mother who has spent nine years refusing to give up."