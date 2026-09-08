Deekshith Shetty: I wanted to give Video the chance it deserved



Deekshith Shetty is entering a new phase in cinema. While his acting slate continues to expand with Bail, alongside Shivarajkumar, an upcoming multilingual project in which he shares screen space with Dulquer Salmaan, and Dia director Ashoka's next, the actor is also taking his first step behind the camera as a producer. With Srinidhi Bengaluru’s Video, releasing on September 11, Deekshith has made a particularly personal investment\. He has used the money he had saved to construct a house. For him, the decision is less about adding 'producer' to his resume and more about creating the kind of opportunity he once received.



