Love Towards Family sets romance in a new setting

For director Chandramohan, Love Towards Family came from wanting to tell a story different from his earlier work. After Forest, he and debutant actor Dheeraj worked on another story, but moved away from it after finding similarities with Elumale. What emerged brings together death, family rituals and an unexpected romance.
“This is a story that happens over 11 days, between a death and the post-death ceremony. In the middle of this, a love story begins,” says Chandramohan, who earlier directed Double Engine and Forest. The story, he adds, largely revolves around the lead pair.
The film has three songs, with music by Rajesh Anand Leela, and was shot around Kundapur and Thirthahalli. It is planned for an October release.
For Dheeraj, the film brings together his experience in theatre and cinema. He was part of the Rangavalli theatre team in Mysuru before working in Madhagaja and later as an associate on television serials.
“The director and I started developing the story while sitting in a park. After several discussions, we finalised it. The producer gave strength to our dream,” says Dheeraj.
Producer BS Lingaraj Bidare, making his debut, says the actor and director convinced him to take the plunge. “This is my first film as a producer. The reason I started the film was the hero and the director. The film has come out very well, and we need everyone’s blessings,” he says.
Love Towards Family marks Radhe's first film, and she believes it is a story that suits the current generation. The film’s musical side was recently introduced with Kundapurada Hennivalu. Written by Nagarjuna Sharma, sung by Vijay Prakash and composed by Anand Leela, the song was unveiled by Manoranjan Ravichandran in presence of director Chethan Kumar and Ayogya 2 director Mahesh Kumar among others.