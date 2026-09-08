Don Palathara’s Ekadesham to star Roshan Mathew, Jitin Puthanchery, Divya Prabha and others

Acclaimed Malayalam filmmaker Don Palathara’s upcoming independent feature Ekadesham (The Uncertainty Principle) will star Roshan Mathew, Divya Prabha and Jitin Puthanchery in pivotal roles. The film, written and directed by Don, also features Vinay Forrt, Aarsha Baiju, filmmaker Mahesh Narayanan, Santhy Balachandran, Kenshin, Sherin Catherine, Parvathy Ayyapadas, Jain Andrews and Arun Cherukavil.
Set in Kochi, Ekadesham follows a group of young people trying to build careers in cinema while navigating uncertain professional lives, relationships and personal compromises, according to the makers. The film will have its world premiere at Filmfest Aachen 2026 in Germany, where it has been selected for the competition section. The festival will be held from September 23 to 27.
Produced by Amshunath Radhakrishnan, Jose Mathew, Jomon Jacob, Dr Raju Rhee and Don Palathara under the Artisan Films banner, Ekadesham is also edited by Don, with the filmmaker's regular collaborator Basil CJ composing the music.
Don’s filmography includes Shavam, Vith, 1956 Central Travancore, Santhoshathinte Onnam Rahasyam, Everything Is Cinema and Family. He has also completed another feature starring Dileesh Pothan and Parvathy Thiruvothu, details of which are currently under wraps.