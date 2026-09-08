Mammootty’s next with Nithish Sahadev titled Mela; first look unveiled

On the occasion of Mammootty’s 75th birthday on Monday, the makers of his upcoming film with Falimy-fame Nithish Sahadev announced its title as Mela and unveiled its first look. The poster features the veteran actor sitting on a chair in a messy room, dressed entirely in black. Broken furniture and scattered objects surround him. Interestingly, Mela is also the title of ace filmmaker KG George’s 1980 film, in which Mammootty played a prominent role, marking one of his earliest notable appearances.
The new film, which began production in July this year, is jointly scripted by Nithish and Anuraj OB. Backed by Mammootty Kampany and currently being shot in Karaikudi, Tamil Nadu, the project has cinematography by Jimshi Khalid, editing by Bles Thomas and music by Vishnu Vijay.
Nithish had earlier described Mela as a mass action entertainer featuring Mammootty as a local gangster. The actor is also said to be speaking the Malayalam dialect of the Marthandam-Nagercoil region for his character.
Nithish made his directorial debut with the Basil Joseph-starrer Falimy. He subsequently made his Tamil debut with Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimaiyil, a political satire starring Jiiva.