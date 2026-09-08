Mammootty’s next with Nithish Sahadev titled Mela; first look unveiled

On the occasion of Mammootty’s 75th birthday on Monday, the makers of his upcoming film with Falimy-fame Nithish Sahadev announced its title as Mela and unveiled its first look. The poster features the veteran actor sitting on a chair in a messy room, dressed entirely in black. Broken furniture and scattered objects surround him. Interestingly, Mela is also the title of ace filmmaker KG George’s 1980 film, in which Mammootty played a prominent role, marking one of his earliest notable appearances.