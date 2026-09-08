Mammootty is Burma Karthikeyan in Dhanush led Om

On the occasion of Mammootty's birthday, the makers of Om – Chapter 1: Udhiram – The Blood Wood have revealed his role to be that of smuggler Burma Karthikeyan. Om is written and directed by Amaran-fame Rajkumar Periasamy, with Dhanush leading the cast.
In the character reveal video for Burma Karthikeyan, he is shown to be a smuggler who looks out for the people. This has earned him admiration to be called 'Siya' (The Elder One) by the people and the cops. In the character's own words he is gold with small traces of copper mixed within, hinting at the grey shades Siya will carry with him.
Mammootty returns to Tamil cinema after seven years with Om. He was last seen in Tamil, in Ram's Peranbu (2019). Om will also reunite Mammootty with Dhanush, after the latter made a cameo appearance in the former's Proprietors: Kammath and Kammath.
The cast of Om includes Sai Pallavi, Sreeleela, and actor Naseeruddin Shah, among others. The upcoming film will be the Tamil debut of Naseeruddin Shah, who is known for his work in Hindi films.
Sai Abhyankkar is composing music for Om. He is also on board the crew of Dhanush-Vetri Maaran's Thamizh Murugan.
The crew of Om includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor R Kalaivanan, art director A Pannerselvam, action choreographers Yannick Ben and Kecha Khamphakdee.
Dhanush is producing the upcoming film under his Wunderbar Studios banner. Other producers includes Shraddha Agrawal and Azmat Jagmag. RTake Studios is also backing the upcoming film.
Mammootty will also be seen in Adoor Gopalakrishnan's Padayaatra, and Khalid Rahman's Mattancherry Mafia, which also stars Naslen and Asif Ali. He will star and produce Mela, which is directed by Nithish Sahadev, who is known for directing Falimy (2023) and the Jiiva-starrer Thalaivar Thambi Thalaimayil.