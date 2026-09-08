Mani Ratnam's next titled Inji Vellam; first look at Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi out

The title for Mani Ratnam's upcoming film has been revealed to be Inji Vellam. Vijay Sethupathi and Sai Pallavi lead the cast of the film, which is also produced by the director under his Madras Talkies banner, along with Siva Ananth.
While details of the plot has been kept under wraps, the poster and stills from the sets of the film hint at this being a romantic drama. Inji Vellam will reunite Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Subaskaran, who had produced the 2018 film, is backing Inji Vellam under his Lyca Productions banner.
AR Rahman is composing music for the upcoming film, continuing his collaboration with the director for the 19th time. The crew of Inji Vellam includes cinematographer Avik Mukhopadhyay, editor Sreekar Prasad, art director Sharmishta Roy, and action choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Inji Vellam is announced to release on January 2027. Netflix has acquired the streaming rights for the film.