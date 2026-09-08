Mani Ratnam's next titled Inji Vellam; first look at Vijay Sethupathi, Sai Pallavi out

While details of the plot has been kept under wraps, the poster and stills from the sets of the film hint at this being a romantic drama. Inji Vellam will reunite Mani Ratnam and Vijay Sethupathi after Chekka Chivantha Vaanam (2018). Subaskaran, who had produced the 2018 film, is backing Inji Vellam under his Lyca Productions banner.