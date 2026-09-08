Mari Selvaraj's Manjanathi adds more to cast; film goes on floors

The makers of Manjanathi announced that the film has commenced filming today. The upcoming film is Mari Selvaraj's sixth feature film, and his first collaboration with veteran composer Ilaiyaraaja.
Actors Poornima Ravi, Vidhu, Kaaka Muttai-fame J Vignesh join the previously announced cast members Priyanka Mohan, Kayadu Lohar, and Kathir. For the latter Manjanathi reunites him with Mari Selvaraj, whose debut film Pariyerum Perumal (2018) was headlined by Kathir. Poornima Ravi also reunites with Kathir after the JioHotstar crime drama Lingam.
The crew of the film includes cinematographer Ezhil Arasu K, editor Selva RK, art director Ramu Thangaraj, and stunt choreographer Dhilip Subbarayan.
Mari Selvaraj and his wife, Divya Mari Selvaraj, are producing Manjanathi under their Navvi Studios banner, along with Sushant Prasad who is producing under his Skanda Pictures banner. Also bankrolling the film is the Fortune banner.
Apart from Manjanathi, Mari Selvaraj is also producing the Ameer-starrer Maakali, which is the directorial debut of his former assistant director, SB Aravinth.