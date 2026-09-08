Shanmuga Pandian teams up with Kattappava Kaanom director Mani Seiyon for next

Interestingly, the new project comes at a busy phase in Shanmuga Pandian's career, with the actor simultaneously working on another film with director Thiru. Titled Vaanavedikai, the film marks Thiru's return to direction after a gap of around seven years. The filmmaker previously directed films including Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar, Naan Sigappu Manithan and Mr Chandramouli. Vaanavedikai is also backed by Captain Cine Creations and is its ninth production venture, making the banner's association with Shanmuga Pandian particularly notable.