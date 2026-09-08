Shanmuga Pandian teams up with Kattappava Kaanom director Mani Seiyon for next

Actor Shanmuga Pandian, son of late actor and politician Vijayakant, is set to headline an upcoming Tamil film, tentatively referred to as Production No. 10, which commenced with a pooja ceremony in Chennai on Monday. The film is produced under the banner of Captain Cine Creations and is directed by Mani Seiyon, known for helming Kattappava Kaanom.
The yet-to-be-titled film features an ensemble supporting cast, including Ilavarasu, Thambi Ramaiah, Patur Ramesh, Mynaa Nandhini, Indraja Robo Shankar, Pattimandram Raja, Pragathi and others. The makers have begun filming following the pooja, with Premalatha Vijayakanth switching on the camera and Poorna Jyothi Sudhish sounding the clapboard.
Prasanna Kumar is the cinematographer, while Manu Ravichandran is composing the music. The title look of Production No. 10 is set to be unveiled by actor Sivakarthikeyan at 6 pm on Monday. DMDK Party treasurer and Member of Parliament LK Sudhish, who is also the lead actor's uncle is producing the film under the Captain Cine Creations banner.
Interestingly, the new project comes at a busy phase in Shanmuga Pandian's career, with the actor simultaneously working on another film with director Thiru. Titled Vaanavedikai, the film marks Thiru's return to direction after a gap of around seven years. The filmmaker previously directed films including Theeradha Vilaiyattu Pillai, Samar, Naan Sigappu Manithan and Mr Chandramouli. Vaanavedikai is also backed by Captain Cine Creations and is its ninth production venture, making the banner's association with Shanmuga Pandian particularly notable.
Shanmuga Pandian made his acting debut with Sagaptham in 2015, which was also backed by Captain Cine Creations. He subsequently starred in Madura Veeran (2018), Padai Thalaivan (2025) and Kombuseevi (2025). With Vaanavedikai and Production No. 10 now progressing simultaneously, the actor has two projects in different stages of production.