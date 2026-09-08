Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film titled Picasso

Shivarajkumar was last seen in Ram Charan's Peddi. His upcoming films include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, in which he reprises Narasimha, and Gummadi Narsaiah. Yogalakshmi, meanwhile, is currently filming for Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's Arasan, and she is starring as the lead in the JioHotstar series The Court.