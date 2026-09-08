Shivarajkumar-Abishan Jeevinth film titled Picasso

The makers of Shivarajkumar and Abishan Jeevinth's upcoming film, announced that the film has been titled Picasso. The upcoming film is directed by debutant Gowtham Sivaraman. Actor-filmmaker Rishab Shetty unveiled the first look and the title, through social media.
Picasso also marks Abishan's reunion with Yogalakshmi after his directorial debut, Tourist Family (2025). Abishan made his debut as a lead actor with this year's With Love, co-starring Anaswara Rajan. Picasso also stars Shivani Nagaram, known for her role in Little Hearts, and Gana Vinoth.
Shivarajkumar was last seen in Ram Charan's Peddi. His upcoming films include Rajinikanth's Jailer 2, in which he reprises Narasimha, and Gummadi Narsaiah. Yogalakshmi, meanwhile, is currently filming for Vetri Maaran-Silambarasan TR's Arasan, and she is starring as the lead in the JioHotstar series The Court.
A Balamurugan, under the Drama Company banner, is producing the film. On the technical front, the film has cinematographer Pragadeesh Prabhu S, composer Leon James, editor Sureshkumar K, and art director Viju Vijayan.