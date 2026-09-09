Renate Reinsve to star in If Love Should Die

Actor Renate Reinsve, popularly known for her recent film Backrooms, is set to play writer and women's rights advocate Mary Wollstonecraft in Mia Hansen-Løve's epic and intimate period drama If Love Should Die. Starring alongside Reinsve are, Johnny Flynn and Vicky Krieps. The supporting cast includes Charlie Kelly, Will Kenn, Jane Beever and Tom Sturridge.
The film is set to capture the last 12 years of Wollstonecraft, who is also the mother of Frankenstein creator Mary Shelley.
The Norwegian actor Reinsve, who also starred in The Worst Person in the World, Sentimental Value and Fjord, will also be seen in Somewhere Out There.
The upcoming film, set in England on the eve of the French Revolution, follows Wollstonecraft, who, on the brink of the Enlightenment, dares to carve her own path. Dismissed from her governess post, she vows to live by her pen against the odds. If Love Should Die marks Hansen-Love's return to English-language features after Bergman Island (2021).