Renate Reinsve to star in If Love Should Die

The Norwegian actor Reinsve, who also starred in The Worst Person in the World, Sentimental Value and Fjord, will also be seen in Somewhere Out There.



The upcoming film, set in England on the eve of the French Revolution, follows Wollstonecraft, who, on the brink of the Enlightenment, dares to carve her own path. Dismissed from her governess post, she vows to live by her pen against the odds. If Love Should Die marks Hansen-Love's return to English-language features after Bergman Island (2021).