Pruthvi Ambaar: I wasn't burdened by the America America legacy

“For me, acting is give and take. If competition comes in, we can overdo things. I don't believe in that. Nirup and I are from the same coastal belt, but I met him for the first time while shooting in the USA. We spoke a lot about life and connected quickly. Shanvi has performed really well, and in some scenes it was a challenge to match her level. That is what makes the on-screen chemistry work,” says Pruthvi, who wasn't bothered by the screenspace game. “I have never had that mindset. If the movie is connecting, I don't mind having less screen time. It is always about the story.”